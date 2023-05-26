Senator Oprah Winfrey? Dianne Fennell’s illness could lead to the replacement of a beloved billionaire.

California’s senior senator, Dianne Feinstein, continues to experience health challenges.

Some members of Congress are now questioning her ability to think clearly after she missed several weeks during the recent legislative session due to shingles.

In light of recent developments, speculation is growing about the possible nominee to replace Feinstein if she is unable to complete her current term. One name has quickly risen to prominence.

Oprah.

The talk-show-host-turned-media-proprietor is reportedly being “floated” as a “possible replacement” for Senator Feinstein.

In the event that the senator resigns or vacates her post, it would fall on Governor Gavin Newsom to select an interim senator to serve out the remainder of Feinstein’s term.

In the footsteps of Joe Biden and a Black woman, Governor Newsom has committed himself to selecting a female candidate for the position.

Oprah is keeping quiet on the topic and has said in the past she has no desire to run for office, but in this case she would not be required to mount a campaign or win an election.

She’s a lifelong Democrat, and she is probably the only person who could carry the same amount of weight and influence as one of Congress’ most powerful members despite not having ever served in government.

Many people hoped that Oprah will launch her own show five years ago.