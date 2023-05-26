The lazy girl’s teriyaki is so easy to make, it only takes ten minutes. It also reheats very well.

A fitness influencer shares her quick, easy and lazy “lazy” chicken teriyaki recipe.

It takes ten minutes and reheats very well.

2 MaKayla a nutritionist, has shared her simple and fast chicken teriyaki recipes. Credit: TikTok/makayla_thomas_fit

MaKayla@makayla_thomas_fit() posted the recipe to her 950,000 TikTok fans.

She described the laziest meal she consumed during her weight-loss journey.

She started off with boneless, skinless chicken — she personally used six tenderloins — cut into bite-sized pieces.

Then, add 1/4 cup teriyaki, two tablespoons soy sauce (or coconut aminos), and finish with ginger, garlic and pepper.

The mixture was spread in an air fryer that had been preheated and then cooked for 4 minutes at 400° Fahrenheit. She then turned the chicken over for another 4 minutes.

MaKayla served the chicken with rice, cauliflower rice and vegetables.

The recipe is ideal for meal prepping as it makes three portions.

Commenters shared their opinions on the recipe.

One commenter said, “I think mixing the cauliflower rice with the regular rice will be a game changer for me.”

Another person said, “I don’t know why I hate cooking or handling chicken. An air fryer could be just the thing.”

Third: “I’m not a fan of cooking but thought I would give it a go.”

My family really enjoyed it! Super easy to make! Thanks !!!”