Futurama Season 12 Release Date, Episodes, Trailer & More: Big News Out!!

Discussions about Futurama Season 12 have been buzzing as the beloved animated series continues its successful run on Hulu. After officially concluding with Season 10 in 2013, the show made a triumphant return with Season 11 on Hulu, seamlessly picking up where it left off. The revival not only revived the nostalgia of fans but also left the door wide open for further intergalactic escapades.

A History of Resurrections: Futurama’s Journey

Futurama’s journey has been a rollercoaster of cancellations and revivals. The series initially ended with Season 4, but found new life on Adult Swim between 2007 and 2009. Comedy Central then stepped in, ordering three more seasons. The latest chapter began in 2023 when Hulu breathed new life into the series. Despite the challenges, Futurama is not only thriving but also defying expectations with a multi-season commitment from Hulu.

Will There Be Futurama Season 12?

In a move signaling Hulu’s immense confidence in Futurama, the streaming giant has not only confirmed Season 12 but also greenlit Seasons 13 and 14. This multi-season order is a testament to the show’s enduring popularity and Hulu’s commitment to keeping the Planet Express Crew alive in the hearts of fans. The prospect of three more seasons promises a prolonged journey into the quirky and futuristic world of Futurama.

Futurama Season 12 Release Date

Futurama Season 12 is set to grace screens in 2024, marking the continuation of the interstellar saga. While specific details about the new season remain under wraps, the anticipation is amplified by the knowledge that Hulu envisions a future with not just one, but three more seasons of Futurama.

Futurama Season 12 Cast

The familiar voices of the Planet Express Crew are expected to echo once again in Futurama Season 12. The main cast, including Billy West as Fry, Professor Farnsworth, Dr. Zoidberg, and Zapp Brannigan; Katey Sagal as Leela; John DiMaggio as Bender; Phil LaMarr as Hermes Conrad; and Lauren Tom as Amy Wong, is anticipated to reunite for the upcoming season.

Futurama Season 12 Story

Known for its unpredictability and satirical wit, Futurama Season 12’s storyline is shrouded in mystery. The series has a knack for weaving humor into real-life events, as seen with the COVID-19 pandemic satire in Season 11. The upcoming season might tackle Hollywood strikes or delve into meta-humor with a playful nod to the “Bendergate” salary negotiations. As the Planet Express ship sails into the cosmic unknown, fans can expect the unexpected from Futurama’s latest installment.

Conclusion: A Galactic Odyssey Continues

With Hulu’s resounding vote of confidence and the promise of three more seasons, Futurama Season 12 heralds an exciting chapter in the show’s legacy. The blend of nostalgia, fresh adventures, and the enduring charm of the original cast sets the stage for a cosmic journey that transcends time, space, and the boundaries of animated storytelling. As fans eagerly await the return of Fry, Leela, Bender, and the rest of the crew, Futurama’s intergalactic odyssey promises to be an extraterrestrial delight for both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers alike. Get ready to embark on another warp-speed adventure with the Planet Express Crew in Futurama Season 12 and beyond!