Outlining the new diesel-engine emissions law in California

California has introduced new regulations that will impact the railways and this will include the phasing out of locomotive engines that are older than 23 years.

The goal of these new and somewhat strict rules is to reduce emissions from locomotive engines that are diesel-fueled. This will put California up in front in terms of implementing the most stringent regulations on those railways that are the highest in terms of pollution in the United States.

Diesel emissions on heath and the environment

Engines fueled by diesel have the worst emissions for the environment and for health. These emissions are known to damage trees and other vegetation. These emissions also create acid rain which badly affects the ground soil, lakes and rivers. Via water sources, meat and fish and other produce, it enters into the human food chain and has hazardous effects.

Studies have also shown that diesel emissions are extremely hazardous for health and may result in serious problems, particularly involving the respiratory system as well as other health issues and is especially said to be linked with lung cancer.

The California Air Resources Board (Carb) which is responsible for regulating the air quality in California, has taken this momentous step. It necessitates the phasing out of locomotive engines that are older than 23 years and this needs to be done by the year 2030.

It also requires the increase in the use of zero emissions technology when transporting freight be it from ports or railways. It also bans diesel-fueled engines from sitting and spewing fuel for more than half an hour.

Prior to the vote taking place many of those involved in environmental advocacy and also many of those in the community came to speak in favor of the new regulations.

They were speaking on behalf of the many people in the community who had, and were still, suffering from the terrible health consequence, like cancer or other dreadful health problems, from living in areas close to the tracks.

As Gemma Pena Zeragoza, living in San Bernardino said “We are fighting for air”. There were many stories of people having to deal with loved ones losing family members to all kinds of illnesses that could have been avoided.

Diesel emissions are reported as the main risk for cancer in residents in California from toxic air fumes. California regulators believe that this new law will reduce the toxic emissions of particular engines that are responsible for releasing tons of miniscule pollutants into the air. These pollutants get into the lungs and create serious health problems. A 90% reduction in cancer risks is expected in the years following the new regulations.

The new law will also significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from locomotives equivalent to getting rid of every heavy-duty truck on the road in California by 2030. According to Yasmine Agelidis, Lawyer for Earthjustice an environmental non-profit organization “It’s going to be groundbreaking and it’s going to address the diesel crisis that’s been poisoning communities near railyards for literal decades.”

However, for some advocates it is not enough. They feel that there is still much more that needs to be done and had hoped for even more stringent regulations to be passed. John Balmes, a board member said “I wish we could do more – but this is a good first step.” He also said prior to the vote that “the rule is the biggest single thing that could be done for public health and the environment.”

It is still necessary to get the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to authorize and implement the rule but this is not really something the regulators are concerned about. Hector De La Torre, also a board member said “We are talking to them and getting positive feedback from them that we are on the right path with this regulation.”

Those less in favor of the new regulations

Spokesmen for the rail industry made a plea saying that the proposal wasn’t a feasible one. One person, representing Union Pacific said, “Currently there is no clear path to zero-emissions locomotives” and went on to say that “infrastructure and capacity for the shift is inadequate.” Union Pacific has allowed a longer transition time to be net-zero, aiming for 2050.

These concerns are shared by The Association of American Railroads who are the spokesman for all freight railroads in North America. According to this organization these new regulations “ignores the complexity and interconnected nature of railroad operations and the reality of where zero-emission locomotive technology and the supporting infrastructure stand.”