Nina Agdal in zebra-print bikini declares ‘obsession with boyfriend Logan Paul’

IT’S here in black and white — model Nina Agdal is all loved up with her boyfriend Logan Paul.

The pair recently celebrated their first anniversary and Nina, 31, in zebra print bikini and bucket hat for a photoshoot, gushed online: “Obsessed with this boy.”

The 31-year-old embraces her partner Logan Paul - the YouTuber and co-founder of Prime energy drink

US boxer and YouTube star Logan, 28, posted a picture of the pair smooching and wrote: “One very special year with my Danish queen.”

The couple met at an event in New York last year and she ­convinced him to meet her and her pals for a drink.

Nina said: “I instantly felt like I’d known him for years.

“It was wild.”

American Logan is one of the brains behind energy drink Prime, along with British YouTuber KSI.

And with Nina being heavily into health and fitness, Logan will need all the energy he can get.

Nina has strutted some of the biggest catwalks in the world including for lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues have featured her numerous times.

