Will Smith Apologizes publicly to Chris Rock for Oscars Slap and Calls Himself a Work in Progress

One day after taking to stage at the 2022 Academy Awards to slap Chris Rock across the face, Will Smith publicly apologised to Rock.

Smith was to Instagram, Monday night to share the statement, which began, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

Rock then received his apology.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong,”Smith wrote. “I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

“I’d also like to apologize for the Academy, the producers, all attendees, and everyone who watched the show around the world. I apologize to my King Richard Family and the Williams Family.” he continued. “It’s a shame that my conduct has ruined a wonderful journey for all of you.

“I am a work in progress,”He wrote. “Sincerely, Will.”

Smith’s statement comes after many in entertainment denounced him.

Will Packer, a movie and television producer, made history by being the first Black producer at the Oscars. He also led the first ever all-Black production team for the Oscars in their 94-year history. Tweeting, “Welp…I said it wouldn’t be boring #Oscars.”

His response was criticized by others. One user on Twitter wrote to him. “Making jokes about an assault that happened during your show isn’t the congratulatory message you think it is.”

Packer replied to Tuesday’s tweet by the person in question. Writing, “Black people have a defiant spirit of laughter when it comes to dealing with pain because there has been so much of it. I don’t feel the need to elucidate that for you. But I also don’t mind being transparent and say that this was a very painful moment for me. On many levels.”

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences which awards the Oscars, condemned the actions of the actor and announced that an inquiry has been opened into the matter.

“The academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show,” the academy said in a statement obtained The New York Times. “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law.”

The academy may consider unacceptable behavior “physical contact that is uninvited and, in the situation, inappropriate and unwelcome, or coercive sexual attention,” as well as “intimidation, stalking, abusive or threatening behavior, or bullying,” according to a document on the academy’s standards of conduct obtained by the Times. If found to be in violation of the code, they could face criminal charges. “suspension of membership or expulsion from membership.”

The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists is the union that represents thousands of people who work in television, film, and radio. In a statement, “Violence or physical abuse in the workplace is never appropriate and the union condemns any such conduct. The incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable. We have been in contact with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC about this incident, and will work to ensure this behavior is appropriately addressed. SAG-AFTRA does not comment on any pending member disciplinary process.”

Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams who Smith portrayed in “King Richard,” also said on Monday he condemns violence. “We don’t know all the details of what happened,” Richard Williams, via his son Chavoita LeSane, told NBC News. “But we don’t condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it’s in self-defense.”

Smith won the award for Best Actor for his performance as Williams minutes after slapping Rock on Sunday. The incident occurred after Rock took to the stage to introduce the award for Best Documentary. Before introducing the award, Rock began by roasting the audience. He first joked about married couple Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz both being nominated for Oscars that evening before turning his attention to Smith and Pinkett Smith.

“Jada, I love ya. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ I can’t wait for you to meet me,” Rock said. Smith initially appeared to laugh from his seat while Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia, appeared unimpressed with the joke.

Alopecia is an autoimmune disorder that attacks hair follicles, resulting in bald spots and hair loss. The actress has been open about her battle with the disorder and dealing with hair loss for years. Last summer, Pinkett Smith, 50, said she was inspired by her and Smith’s daughter Willow Smith to completely shave her head.

Rock, 57, was still in the middle of presenting when Smith, 53, took to the stage and smacked Rock across the face.

Rock seemed taken aback as Smith made his way back to his seat. “Oh my goodness!” he said. “Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me.”

“Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!” Smith yelled after returning to his seat.

“Wow, dude! It was a G.I. Jane’ joke,” Rock said.

“Do not mention my wife’s name in your f—ing mouth!” Smith replied again.

“OK, I’m going to.” Rock replied, before once again returning his focus on presenting. “It was the greatest television night ever.”

Rock had also taken aim at Pinkett Smith while hosting the 2016 Academy Awards. During his monologue, he referenced that Pinkett Smith was boycotting the awards ceremony in light of the “Oscars So White” call-to-action for more diversity amongst the Academy and those honored. “Jada is just like me, boycotting Rihanna’s Oscars. I was not invited.” Rock said.

During his acceptance speech for Best Actor, Smith tearfully acknowledged what went on earlier. “Richard Williams was a strong defender of his family. In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world,” Smith said. “I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people. And to be a river to my people. And I know to do what we do, you’ve got to be able to take abuse, and you’ve got be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you’ve got to be able to have people disrespecting you and you’ve got to smile and pretend like that’s OK.”

Smith was then called by Denzel Washington. Washington had comforted Smith during a commercial break following Smith’s smacked Rock. “Denzel said to me a few minutes ago, ‘at your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you,’”Smith. “I want to be a vessel for love.”

Smith thanked Venus and Serena Williams as well the Williams family, and all the crew and cast. He apologized and did not mention Rock. “I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,”He said. Smith spoke about Richard Williams again. “Just like they said, I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things,”He said.

He thanked his mother for being there, he stated. “knitting crew,”He thanked his wife and thanked her. “I’m taking up too much time. Thank you for this honor. And thank you for this moment. Thank you,”He concluded. “I hope the Academy invites me back.”

After being smacked by Rock, the Los Angeles Police Department stated that Rock refused to file a report. “LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,”The LAPD released a statement to this effect that was obtained by Variety. “The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report.

“LAPD can complete an investigative report if the concerned party requests one at a later time.” the statement said.

Sean “Diddy” Combs reportedly later confirmed that Rock and Smith made amends after the awards ceremony. “That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” Diddy, 52, told Page Six at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party Sunday. “It’s all love. They’re brothers.”

On Tuesday, Pinkett Smith also released a statement on Instagram.

“She wrote, “This is a time for healing, and I’m here to help it.”