Colin Firth is transformed into The Staircase’s Michael Peterson

Colin Firth is transformed into The Staircase’s Michael Peterson
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Campos claimed that it was the best way to show the mystery of the case which, despite numerous theories, is still being solved. “The things you could never imagine that she does in the moment really surprise you—you go, oh, my God, maybe it was that,”He stated. “Or that. Or that must have been what it was like for her to be in that stairwell by herself.”

Michael Stuhlbarg, Juliette Binoche, Dane DeHaan,Olivia DeJonge, Rosemarie DeWitt, Tim Guinee, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sophie Turner, Vincent Vermignon, Odessa Young Parker PoseyStars also appear in the chilling series. 

The first three episodes, written and executive produced by Campos and co-showrunner Maggie CohnThe premiere airs May 5th on HBO Max.

Latest News

Previous articleWill Smith Apologizes publicly to Chris Rock for Oscars Slap and Calls Himself a Work in Progress

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact