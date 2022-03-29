Alec Baldwin says Will Smith is like Jerry Springer when he slaps Chris Rock.

Alec Baldwin, actor, shared his thoughts about Will Smith’s slap on Chris Rock on Sunday. He compared it with a boring TV show.

Baldwin faces a lawsuit after the gun he had on set went off, killing Halyna Utchins. Baldwin posted his support for Rock via social media Monday.

He Twitter: Posted: “I am not reading much about how, or even if, the producers attended to Chris. But I love you, Chris Rock.

“And I’m sorry the Oscars turned into The Jerry Springer Show.”

The Jerry Springer Show was a chaotic tabloid talk show where guests would attempt to resolve family disputes – similar to The Jeremy Kyle ShowIt was eventually canceled.

Baldwin is just one of many celebrities to react publicly to the incident, which occurred after Rock – who was presenting an award at the star-studded event – made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Sign upGet our weekly Indy100 newsletter for free

Pinkett-Smith was likened to G.I. JoeBy the MadagascarIn an apparent reference her shaved top, actor

The GothamLast year, the actress accepted this look, having finally come to terms with her hair loss.

After Rock had made the joke, Smith took to the stage and hit Rock before returning to his chair to tell the presenter. “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth”.

The King RichardIn his acceptance speech for Best Actor, Star later apologized to the Academy. In a statementInstagram post that his behavior was shared “unacceptable and inexcusable”.

He stated: “Violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive.

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

“I would like to publicly apologise to Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong.

“I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.”

The Academy, which oversees Oscars, also announced that it would conduct an investigation into the incident.

Participate in our news democracy. To help improve this article’s ranking, click the upvote button at the top.