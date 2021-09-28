Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Relationship History + Timeline

August 23, 2011: The couple squashed reports that Jada was cheating on Will with Marc Anthony.





Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith issued a joint statement denouncing divorce reports.



Larry Busacca/Getty Images







In 2011, reports began to circulate that Will and Jada were headed for divorce.

Per Us Weekly, an unnamed source from the set of Jada’s TNT drama series “HawthoRNe” suggested that the actress was having an affair with her on-screen love interest, Marc Anthony.

Anthony and Jennifer Lopez, his ex-wife, were currently divorcing. Observers noticed that he was becoming closer to Jada.

Per “Today,” Will and Jada put out a joint response denying the reports.

“Although we are reluctant to respond to these types of press reports, the rumors circulating about our relationship are completely false. We are still together, and our marriage is intact,” The statement was read.