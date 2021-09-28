This Is How Often You Really Need To See Your Dentist

The final answer, according to Colgate, is up to your dentist. The answer will be determined by factors such as your dental health, any issues you may have with your teeth, and whether you fall into a high risk group. These include those with diabetes, pregnant women, smokers, and gum disease sufferers.

This position was mirrored in a statement released by the American Dental Association (ADA) in 2013. The American Dental Association (ADA) stated that each patient’s needs should determine the frequency of their dental visits. They also suggested that patients be consulted as often as possible. Its suggestion came after the University of Michigan concluded a study that compared the risk of long-term tooth loss in people with and without high-risk behaviors. Researchers discovered that people with diabetes and smokers needed to have their teeth cleaned more often in order maintain good oral health. People without these risk factors enjoyed the same benefits with annual cleanings as those who had them twice a year. You can ask your dentist or other healthcare provider to determine if you are in a high risk category. Then, your dentist or healthcare provider can help you decide how often to visit.