Arteta delivers verdict on Arsenal’s win over Tottenham

Arsenal spent almost £150million in the most recent transfer window, bringing in six new signings, while 10 players went in the opposite direction

“There were already a lot of changes in December, something that has not been done in years, but it tells us where we were.

“Things are going to have to change and the owners are going to back it up.”

Despite failing to secure European football for the first time in a quarter of a century, the Spaniard felt secure enough to demand drastic changes at the Emirates.

And in fairness to Arsenal’s much-maligned owners, the Kroenke’s granted Arteta’s wish, with six signings, coming in at a total cost of more than £150million, marking the biggest window in the club’s history.

On top of the arrivals, there were 10 departures, many of those on loan, but also the permanent exits of high-profile characters like Willian and David Luiz.

The summer merely continued a trend that has become the norm since Arteta was drafted in to replace Unai Emery at the end of 2019.

Less than two years into his tenure, the squad is barely recognizable from the one which he inherited, with a genuine desire to build a young side capable of competing for years to come.

Arsenal’s technical director Edu said as much in a recent interview assessing the window.

“We signed six players who are under 23, which means a lot in terms of our planning,” Edu told Sky Sports . “Normally, people like to see just one window, so I have to say it is the bigger picture because we started planning this squad a year ago in terms of consolidating the team and to try to get a better foundation.”

The Brazilian hinted that eventually, the Gunners will be in a position where only minor changes are required to their squad and hopefully competing for major honors.

But they haven’t reached that tipping point yet.

In six Premier League games, Arsenal has gone from the ridiculous to the sublime, responding to three straight defeats, with as many victories on the spin.

That run of form leaves Arteta’s current charges in the middle of the pile, with clear areas they still need to improve.

According to Football London, plans are already being put in place for the upcoming January window, where they will reportedly look to target three players.

On their radar are another defender, a central midfielder, and another goalkeeper.

After spending much of the summer looking for a back-up to Bernd Leno, this time around it will be finding a deputy for Aaron Ramsdale, with the former looking increasingly likely to leave.

However, one area which is looking unlikely for any January recruits is in the striking department, despite Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah set to become free agents at the end of the season.

At this point it appears more likely the pair will sign pre-contract agreements with new clubs, or simply leave on a free next summer, rather than sealing moves at the midpoint of the season.

Whether a striker is on the agenda or not, it remains abundantly clear that Arteta and Edu’s massive overhaul still has a way to go.