Who plays Bridgerton in A Bridgerton Story?

What is the story of Lemar Queen Charlotte, a Bridgerton? HITC examines Netflix’s series.

“Have you seen Bridgerton?” How many times were you asked that in late 2020 and early 2021? We’d wager it was a lot. And why wouldn’t you have been asked? It became increasingly difficult to ignore the historical fiction series.

The show was just as popular when it returned in March 2022 for its second season. And with the audience waiting for a new series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is here to help fill that void.

Created by Shonda Rhimes for Netflix, the prequel’s main focus is young Queen Charlotte’s rise to power, and chronicles her journey across six episodes, all of which released on Thursday, May 4th 2023.

Since it arrived, a question surrounding casting has emerged… Lemar and Queen Charlotte: a Bridgerton Story

Is Lemar in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?

Lemar does indeed play Lord Smythe Smith. Lemar is seen in the scenes from 1761, which spans two different time periods: 1761 and1818.

His debut album, Dedicated, was released by November 2003. His albums include Time To Grow and The Truth About Love.

His latest album – Page In My Heart was released on Friday, March 24th 2023.

‘Is that… Lemar?!’

Your eyes weren’t playing tricks. Plenty of viewers have reacted with surprise to the singer’s Bridgerton role, sharing their thoughts on Twitter.

Is Queen Charlotte Lemar’s acting debut?

No, Queen Charlotte doesn’t mark Lemar’s acting debut.

The role of Danny was played by him in Little Darlings.

In addition to that, he appeared as himself in De-Lovely – a 2004 film starring Kevin Kline and Ashley Judd – where he sang What Is This Thing Called Love. It. Also, he appeared as a guest in Top Gear.

Netflix is the exclusive streaming service for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

