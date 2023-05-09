Mexican singer Carlos Parra’s sudden death at 26 leaves fans heartbroken

Singer Carlos Parra of the Mexican boy band Los Parras has tragically died in a car accident at age 26 and the star’s sudden death has left many fans shocked.

The Los Parras are best known for their songs like Ya Te Supere, Recargado en la Barra, Por Verte Feliz, and more. The band had three members, Cesar Parra, Cristhian Parra, and Carlos.

Over the years, the band amassed a sizeable fan following and has also played shows in the US. Hence, their band member Carlos’ sudden death has left many fans deeply saddened.

Singer Carlos Parra tragically dies in a car accident

Carlos’ death was recently announced by the band. In their Sunday, May 7 post, the band revealed that the 26-year-old had died in a car accident.

The band posted a picture of the young singer with a black ribbon. Their post contained touching words that loosely translated from Spanish to, “To see you happy I would give everything, that’s why you don’t cry, I depart if god called me into his arms. A true brother has no age, time, or distance. Last forever in the heart.”

The heart-breaking caption read, “To all the friends, family, and fans of the group with a broken heart we want to inform you that yesterday we had a car accident where our brother, Carlos Parra lost his life. RIP little brother we love you.”

The band has not revealed any details about the tragic accident yet.

Mexican singer was dating influencer Lillian Griego

The Mexican vocalist was in a long-term relationship with influencer Lillian Griego.

As per their respective Instagrams, the pair was together for four years since 2019. While many celebrities like to keep their relationships private, Carlos and Lillian regularly posted loved-up pictures with each other.

Lillian is an influencer and Instagram model with close to two million followers on the platform. The star has 626K subscribers on her YouTube channel. The model regularly featured her beau Carlos in her videos.

She is best known for her lifestyle and fashion videos on YouTube.

Fans mourn Carlos’ sudden death

“Carlos Parra’s death makes me so sad can’t imagine how Lilliana is feeling,” one fan said mourning the singer’s loss.

“This news about Carlos Parra broke me. Been a fan of him since 2016 can’t imagine what Lillian & his family are feeling… DEP,” a second fan wrote.

“Take care of your partners, enjoy and live to the fullest every day that you are allowed to be together because we never know when life is going to give us a 360° turn,” a third person wrote.