What You Can View At Home

Produced by the original “Evil Dead” director Sam Raimi, producer Rob Tapert, and actor-producer Bruce Campbell — who starred in the original movie saga as Ash Williams — “Evil Dead Rise” was originally slated to release on Warner Brothers’ streaming service HBO Max in 2022. After “Evil Dead Rise” was finished, it made a rare jump to the screen.

Campbell said in an exclusive Looper interview that “the first time “Evil Dead Rise screened in theaters for test audience, the scores were okay, but not incredible.” The studio informed him and other producers of the decision to stream the movie. Campbell also cited the insecurity of theatres’ future during the COVID-19 Pandemic as a factor to be considered. After a second screening, the results of “Evil Dead Rise”, a horror film that was screened for ‘Evil Dead Rise: Rise Of The Evil Dead’ were different.

The second time we screened the movie, it was so popular. [that] Warner Brothers then said: “Allright, we are going to the theatre.” Campbell said to Looper that it proved its worth, and we’re grateful for their flexibility. I give credit to the film for being a slap in the face enough so that they were flexible. [changed their minds] It is a good reason to give it a stage treatment [release]. Some movies do not have that. I am a film producer. “Evil Dead Rise” is visually stunning, so if you’re looking for a good movie, make it as large as possible.

The film “Evil Dead Rise”, is still in the theaters. HBO Max could premiere the movie as early as June 3, 2023. If Warner Bros. follows its normal release schedule of 45 days. Coming Soon reported.