Who Is Austen Kroll’s New Girlfriend, Olivia Flowers?

While her Instagram is filled with fun photos of friends and travels, Flowers isn’t afraid to deal with drama; a must-have quality for any reality star. In June 2022, Kroll’s ex-girlfriend Madison LeCroy stirred the pot in an Instagram photo captioned “I’d rather be a homegirl than a homely girl.” According to Us, LeCroy was getting back at Flowers for comments about her being a “homegirl.” The next day, Flowers posted a photo of herself relaxing and eating Doritos on her Instagram story. She added the words, “Homely? More like homebody.”

So, who is this new “Southern Charm” cast member who’s coming in hot? Olivia Flowers moved around a bit as a kid, including Charleston and Dallas, per Us Weekly. Before the pandemic hit, she moved from Los Angeles back home to Charleston and found her reality TV show destiny.

As per her Instagram, Flowers graduated from Clemson University, has an affinity for movie quotes, and she’s is a major fan of Elvis Presley. In February 2022, she posted a video and photo of Austin Butler in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis.” She poured out her passion for the rock ‘n’ roll icon, oldies music, and film, writing “Bio-Dramas give every generation a feel for the impact legends like Elvis made in this world, through cinematic time travel.”