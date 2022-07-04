Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard The trial was a major story for six weeks. It continues to be an important topic even one month later as both sides deal with its aftermath. This case was notable for a variety of reasons. It was the Seriousness of the allegations The stars were lobbed at one another, the Hijinks (sometimes alpaca-related). that took place in the courtroom, and the public’s ability to You can watch it all go down on TV All contributed to high interest. But one of Depp’s Pirates of the CaribbeanNaomie Harris, Naomie’s co-star, stated that she found the whole thing kind of funny. “disturbing.”

Naomie Harris was the voodoo priestess Tia Dama in The Assassins. Pirates of the Caribbean Continuations Dead Man’s Chest And At World’s End, who discussed the trial. Johnny Depp was the recipient of strong public support . Harris claimed that the trial was covered by media, which could have been distracting from more serious events. She explained that she was proud to be a part of the team. The Independent :

It’s hard not to have followed that case because it was so rammed down our throats every day. It was all over social media, in the news, and everywhere else. I think there’s something quite disturbing about that, actually, because there are some serious events happening in the world that deserve much greater airtime than they’re having because this kind of thing is being aired.

The star specifically mentioned Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial, saying the courtroom proceedings of Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend was both more relevant and important than much of what was happening between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Maxwell was sentenced to prison on June 28. 20 years federal prison Epstein’s efforts to abuse and recruit teenage girls. The actress — who was nominated for an Oscar for her role in Moonlight — said the defamation case should have been a private matter between the former couple.

The Jack Sparrow actor came out on top in the end, as the jury decided the actor was to be awarded $15 million — $10 million being compensatory and the other $5 million being for punitive damages (which was lowered to $350,000). Amber Heard received $2 million as part a $100m countersuit. The actress’ lawyers have contended that she is Inability to pay $8.35 Million owed Though there were opinions after, Heard was last seen flying in a private aircraft Observe that statement.

If Naomie Harris didn’t agree with the public attention the defamation case got, she’s probably not going to like it if their ongoing legal battles continue to dominate the headlines — particularly Amber Heard’s. The AquamanStar is still being made Perjury investigation in Australia Authorities are investigating whether she lied to authorities about bringing her Yorkshire Terriers (Pistol & Boo) into the country in 2015.