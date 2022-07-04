Naomie Harris, Pirates of the Caribbean Actress, shares her thoughts on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Media Coverage during Trial

Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Amber HeardThe trial was a major story for six weeks. It continues to be an important topic even one month later as both sides deal with its aftermath. This case was notable for a variety of reasons. It was the Seriousness of the allegationsThe stars were lobbed at one another, the Hijinks (sometimes alpaca-related). that took place in the courtroom, and the public’s ability to You can watch it all go down on TVAll contributed to high interest. But one of Depp’s Pirates of the CaribbeanNaomie Harris, Naomie’s co-star, stated that she found the whole thing kind of funny. “disturbing.”
Naomie Harris was the voodoo priestess Tia Dama in The Assassins. Pirates of the Caribbean Continuations Dead Man’s Chest And At World’s End, who discussed the trial. Johnny Depp was the recipient of strong public support. Harris claimed that the trial was covered by media, which could have been distracting from more serious events. She explained that she was proud to be a part of the team. The Independent:
The star specifically mentioned Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial, saying the courtroom proceedings of Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend was both more relevant and important than much of what was happening between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Maxwell was sentenced to prison on June 28. 20 years federal prisonEpstein’s efforts to abuse and recruit teenage girls. The actress — who was nominated for an Oscar for her role in Moonlight — said the defamation case should have been a private matter between the former couple.
The Jack Sparrow actor came out on top in the end, as the jury decided the actor was to be awarded $15 million — $10 million being compensatory and the other $5 million being for punitive damages (which was lowered to $350,000). Amber Heard received $2 million as part a $100m countersuit. The actress’ lawyers have contended that she is Inability to pay $8.35 Million owedThough there were opinions after, Heard was last seen flying in a private aircraftObserve that statement.
If Naomie Harris didn’t agree with the public attention the defamation case got, she’s probably not going to like it if their ongoing legal battles continue to dominate the headlines — particularly Amber Heard’s. The AquamanStar is still being made Perjury investigation in AustraliaAuthorities are investigating whether she lied to authorities about bringing her Yorkshire Terriers (Pistol & Boo) into the country in 2015.
Johnny Depp for his part is For an assault charge in 2018, he was summoned back to courtHis work on the 2018 movie inspired him. City of Lies. Given the media attention Depp and Amber Heard have generated, it’s a good bet that the public will have interest in these cases as well.