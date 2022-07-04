Spoilers for Y&R: Every Singer’s Worst Nightmare About Tessa

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal Tessa getting news she was expecting but hoped she would never have to hear.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Tessa Porter’s Voice In Danger

Vocal cords are one of the most important parts of your body when you are a singer. You can lose everything if you lose your vocal cords. Although vocal cord nodules can be quite common, they can also lead to a loss of your entire singing voice or parts of it, meaning you can’t always hit notes you were able to hit before.

Tessa Porter, played by Cait Fairbanks, learns from Elena Dawson (Brytni Sapy) she needs surgery to remove vocal cord nodules. She is terrified because she doesn’t know what to expect and could end up losing her instrument. Cait Fairbanks seems able to see that singers who lose their instruments are actually losing a lot of their self-esteem.

Y&R Spoilers – Tessa Porter Is Freaking Out

So how afraid are you? Tessa gets this horrifying newsElena “She’s in a panic, actually,”Fairbanks stated this in the July 12, 2022 issue of Soap Opera Digest. “It’s not just her voice that could be affected; singing is her identity. As a musician, I know I would be really scared about going through this.”

At least she has her new wife, Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) by her side and as a support as they sit in Crimson Lights and listen to Elena as she tells them about Tessa’s next steps. “Tessa and Mariah totally trust Elena’s opinion,” Fairbanks said. “No matter what she says, good or bad, they’ll follow her advice, which is very reassuring for them no matter the outcome.”

Mariah and Tessa will have to cancel their plans to adopt a baby, something they really wanted and looked forward to. Tessa and Tessa are priorities right now and they know they will have the opportunity to become parents in the future. This might be especially disappointing to Mariah after carrying Abby Newman Chancellor’s (Melissa Ordway) baby last year.

They can at least face the vocal cord nodule issue together, since they have each other. Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless weekdays to see if Tessa’s singing voice will survive the surgery.