What is the age of Power Rangers actress, Jennifer Garner?

Charlie Kersh stars as Minh Kwan in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always but what do we know about the up-and-coming actress – from her age and social media presence to her previous roles?

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always*

Power Rangers has been a franchise for over 30 years. It’s seen many actors take their first steps in Hollywood and become popular with generations of children.

Now, the long-awaited anniversary special, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, has arrived on Netflix and is introducing fans to a new rising star in Charlie Kersh.

Charlie Kersh as Minh Kwan

Alongside returning stars from Power Rangers’ past, Charlie Kersh takes on a key role in Once & Always as she plays Minh Kwan, the daughter of former Yellow Ranger, Trina.

Rita Repulsa, who tragically murdered Trina in her previous adventure as a robot, returns to this new one in an attempt to carry out another evil plan.

After learning of her mother’s fate, Minh begins training to become a Ranger herself, but she’s not able to join their ranks until the final battle against Robo-Rita when she experiences a vision of her late mother.

Minh becomes the next Yellow Ranger after Trina, and the two work together to defeat the robot enemy.

Meet Charlie Kersh, the actress

Charlize “Charlie” Kersh is a multi-talented actress, singer, dancer and two-time martial arts world champion.

After being adopted in the United States by Kevin Kersh (a former nurse) and Nancy Kersh (a former officer), she was born and raised in Hanoi.

Charlie Kersh is 16 to 17 years old, depending on whether she was born before or after 2006 (the exact date remains a secret).

Charlie has a large following on Instagram, where she shares behind-the scenes images and videos of her many interests. Her followers totaled just over 60,000 as of April 20,23.

Previous roles explored

As she’s only recently broken into the acting industry, Charlie Kersh has just a handful of roles to her name.

She made her debut on TV in 2015 in Showtime’s Happyish.

Charlie has since followed this up with an appearance in two episodes in 2017’s Clique Wars as well as a role in the 2018 short film The Danger Misfits.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is Streaming is available Now on Netflix, after its release on April 19th 2023.