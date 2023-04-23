Summertime Ball tickets prices in 2023: How to buy them and what they cost

Find out how much tickets are expected to be for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023 using last year’s prices as a guide.

On Sunday, June 11, the popular concert returns to Wembley Stadium, but only for one day.

Capital hasn’t started announcing the lineup yet, but as always, the day will feature performances from some of the world’s biggest stars.

Harry Styles joined David Guetta, Ed Sheeran and others on the stage for one of music’s biggest events.

If you’re planning on trying to bag tickets, here’s everything you need to know including dates, presale info and expected prices…

Tickets for Summertime Ball in 2023 are expected to cost approximately

Prices for the 2023 concert haven’t been released yet, but it will be similar to last year:

Summertime Ball isn’t the only big London gig announcement this week. Lana Del Rey is headlining BST Hyde Park’s final summer concert on July 9 too.

Summertime Ball presale tickets

The presale begins on April 24, so you can get your tickets first.

Global Player will be the only place to purchase presale tickets. To get tickets, you only need to download the app.

Roman Kemp, Sian WElby and Chris Stark are announcing on Capital Breakfast the lineup for the Summertime Ball 2023.

Listen to the announcements starting at 7am Monday April 24th and Tuesday April 25th for who is performing in this much anticipated summer concert.

Tickets for general sale go on sale the next day

Only a small number of presale tickets are available. If you don’t manage to get some, general tickets go on sale the next day.

To get tickets, visit Global Player on Tuesday 25 April at 9am. Tickets for the Summertime Ball will not be released again after this date.

The total number of tickets is 80,000. Doors usually open 12 noon. The concert begins at around 2pm. It finishes about 10pm.

Exclusive hotel packages will be available.