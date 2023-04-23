Where will King Live?

Look at the Royal Family’s residences and the homes of King Charles III, Camilla and other Royal Family Members.

The Archbishop will conduct a special service in Westminster Abbey, London, on Saturday, 6 May 2023. Princess Kate Middleton will also be in attendance, along with the Wales children and members from royal families around the world.

Whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the historic event remains to be seen after the former stepped down from royal duties and published his tell-all memoir Spare.

Buckingham Palace has been inherited by King Charles

King Charles and Camilla have lived in Clarence House, located in central London behind St. James’s Palace, since 2003. Prior to the Royal couple moving in it had been the London home of the Queen Mother since 1953. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip also lived in the London townhouse after their wedding in 1947.

Buckingham Palace has been the official home of British Monarchs since 1837 when Queen Victoria moved in and was inherited by King Charles following The Queen’s death. While the King still hasn’t moved in full-time, it is anticipated that he will once renovations have been completed.

King Charles has also inherited Sandringham House in Norfolk and Balmoral Castle in Scotland, which was The Queen’s favorite home.

Prince William and Kate Middleton own a number of properties

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, Berkshire- near Windsor Castle. This is not the only house in their vicinity.

The couple lived with their three kids, George, Charlotte, & Louis, in Apartment 1A, Kensington Palace. Anmer Hall is part Sandringham Estate and was given to them as a gift by the Queen.

Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, an 18th century Georgian Neoclassical home, was also inherited by Prince William.

The Wessexes live in a mansion estimated at £30 million

Bagshot Park houses the Wessexes: Prince Edward, Sophie, Duchess Edinburgh, James Earl of Wessex (and Lady Louise Windsor), and the children of the Wessexes.

Located near Windsor Castle, the property is estimated to be valued at £30 million were it to be placed on the open market, According to Hello!

The property sits on 51 acres of land, and Edward and Sophie have lived in this residence for over 20 years, after moving in following their royal wedding in 1999.