Over the past few decades, there have been many troublemakers who came and went from the cobblestones.

Vikram Deai is a familiar face to Coronation Street fans. His scheming led him out of Weatherfield.

What happened to Vikram in Coronation Street and who was he?

Vikram was the son Ravi Desai. He dropped out of university and first appeared as a character in an ITV soap before his twentieth birthday, in February 1999.

Vikram’s father was just taking over Corner Shop at the time and he had to assist his sister Nita in running the shop.

Vikram became manager the same year Nita left Freshco.

Vik was preoccupied by his love life, and soon business became tiresome to him.

Vikram, one year after coming to the Cobbles and deciding that he was tired of playing the role of everyone’s lackey in his family business, decided to set up Street Cars together with Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson), a good friend.

Vik and Steve both borrowed money to start the Coronation Street taxi business.

Vikram asked his cousin Dev Alahand, Jimmi Harkishin (Jimmi Quigley), for assistance.

Street Cars did well in the local area, but their bosses always had a lack of drivers.

Vik’s extensive local knowledge led Eileen Grimshaw, aka Sue Cleaver, to be hired as a Radio Operator.

Street Cars was in trouble during 2002. The Taxi Licensing Enforcement Team investigated the company after a number of driver complaints.

Vik, as mentioned earlier, was more interested in his romantic life than any other thing. He eventually learned that this had been to his disadvantage – Bobbi said she filed the lawsuit to get revenge on him.

Vik’s romantic involvement with Maxine, Leanne (Jane Danson), Maria Sutherland, and Leanne Battersby continued throughout his stay in cobblestone.

Vik’s life only became worse when he joined a smuggling ring to settle his gambling debts.

Vik, Vik’s partner in business and Karen McDonald went on a trip to Tenerife together with Steve McDonald. Vik hid cocaine inside Karen McDonald’s luggage.

He emptied the drugs in the canal when he found out what Vik did.

Vik, who had been on Coronation Street for more than three seasons, left the show in December 2002 when he paid off Street Cars tax and bought a ticket one way to Mumbai.

Since then, he hasn’t heard or seen him.

Who played Vikram Dasai in Coronation Street?

Emmerdale fans may not have realised that Chris Bisson, who played Vik Dasai in Corrie before joining the ITV Village as Jai Sharma was a part of Corrie’s line-up.

It was his first role as a television star, as he made sporadic previous appearances before his three-year stint in Coronation Street.

Chris continued to appear in other shows such as Holby City (as well as Shameless), Doctors and Echo Beach.

Since 2009, he has played a main character on the Yorkshire soap.

ITV will continue to show Coronation Street on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm.