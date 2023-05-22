What happened to Roman? What Happened to Roman in Succession?

Source: HBO What happened to Roman Roy in ‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 9? Roman is in grave danger when it appears that Mencken will be the next President.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers. Succession Season 4, Episode 9 This is the longest episode in the entire season. Succession This is one of the best. Roman Roy’s (Kieran culkin) lowest moment in the entire series is at its conclusion. To get to this point, it took him four years. Roman seemed to be ready at the start of the year to work with his dad and turn against his brothers, but everything changed after Logan died on a plane in episode 3.

In Episode 9, all the grief that’s shown itself over the past six episodes finally comes to a head, especially for Roman. While the Roy children mourn their fathers, America mourns its own democracy. What happened to Roman in the last episode?

What happens to Roman in ‘Succession’? He’s at his lowest point.

Roman, who was the Roy sibling closest to Logan in the family, had been asked to speak at Logan’s funeral. However, when Logan’s brother, Ewan, unexpectedly takes the stand first, Roman is shaken up. Roman gets up, but he can’t speak because he is emotional and unable to do so. Kendall (Jeremy Strong), and the energy of his big brother, takes over. (At least it wasn’t Connor.)

Kendall gives a speech that is incredibly honest and loving about his father. The congregation applauds. Shiv (Sarah Snook), who is a character in the show, then jumps to speak without saying much. Shiv at her best. Shiv wants to show that, even if Waystar and Gojo are acquired, she is the right person for the job. She suggests to Lukas Mattsson that an American executive could persuade Mencken to allow the acquisition to go through.

Roman continues to cry. We guess that this is partly due to his father’s death, but also his guilt for being unable to deliver a speech at all. It’s not a good look in front of the future President to let the pressure of his emotions get the best of him. Shiv appears stronger than Roman even though she is pregnant.

While Roman worries that he messed things up with Mencken, Kendall tells his little bro, “It’s okay. But you f–ked it,” repeatedly. Kendall is trying to repair the damage, while cousin Greg tries in a hilarious way to introduce himself to President Obama. Greg has clearly turned Mencken off, so Shiv steals Mencken. He’s both relieved and now open to the idea of Shiv as the future CEO. Roman’s efforts to build a relationship with Mencken have now seemed futile.

Roman leaps into danger at the end of Episode 9 in Season 4.

Outside, as the funeral is taking place, there are protestors fighting for democracy. ATN had a major hand in announcing Mencken’s presidency, so left-leaning people are making their voices heard on the day of Logan Roy’s funeral and in the aftermath of the election. It’s as good a time as any to protest, but it reminds Roman of everything he did wrong and every way he disappointed his father.

Roman feels like a failed person and runs to the protest. He’s angry at himself, he’s angry at the protestors, and he’s angry at his family, Mencken, and the world. Roman falls to the ground in the fetal pose as the protestors and others march on him. At this point, Roman doesn’t seem to be physically injured in any significant way, but emotionally, he’s not even a shell of himself.