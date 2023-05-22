Anne-Marie sparks rumours she’s split from rapper boyfriend Slowthai

Anne-Marie’s romance with rapper Slowthai is still a mystery, even though they announced their relationship months ago.

In March, the two stars shocked their fans when they kissed on TikTok to confirm that they are together.

Relationship status between Anne-Marie Slowthai and Slowthai is unknown

Back in March, the two snoozing in the car's back seat.

Anne-Marie's European Tour is in November

The pair hasn’t seen each other since despite the love and support of their supporters who have given the relationship their blessing.

Anne-Marie is currently on tour in Europe and has a new album to promote. It appears that her priority right now is her career.

The public display of love between them, in which they sat together on the back seat of his car as the song Happy played seemed to be a surprise.

They had been dating for about nine months.

They called it a hard launch because they kept one another off of their own social media pages.

The pair were first spotted together in May 2022 when a night out turned sour after Slowthai – real name Tyron Kaymone Frampton –squared up to nightclub bouncers at Ronnie Scott’s jazz club in London.

The video obtained by The Mirror, The rapper was not happy about being removed Anne-Marie pulled him in a taxi after calming him down.

Slowthai had previously been engaged to Katya Kischuk, who is a Russian model and member the pop group Serebro. They have one child but split amicably in 2022.

You can confirm the information by contacting Russia’s PeopleTalk Katya claimed in December that they had not been together for some time, but they split amicably after becoming unhappy with each other.