What does it mean when someone dies of natural causes?

Tom O'Brien
Tom O'Brien
There are thousands of deaths every month in the UK, including some from "natural causes".

What does it mean to die of "natural causes" – such as the sad death of S Club 7's Paul Cattermole?

What does dying of 'natural causes' mean?

What do you mean by dying from a natural cause?Credit: Getty

What does it mean when someone dies from a natural cause?

The death certificate of a deceased person will state ‘natural causes.’ This means all ‘external’ causes are ruled-out.

This means that the deceased person did not kill themselves, nor was he or she killed in an accident or by another party, such as a car wreck or drug overdose.

Dr David R. Fowler told CNN: “It’s solely and exclusively due to natural causes, a natural disease process.”

If someone died from ‘natural cause’, it is necessary to investigate further to determine the exact type of death.

What is the cause of natural death?

According to Dr Fowler an expert medical examiner who specializes in death investigations, diseases like cancer, infection, heart disease and other illnesses that will take our lives at some stage are “natural causes”.

MRSA (Malaria Respiratory Syndrome), tuberculosis, and liver diseases are also “natural causes” of death.

Dr Fowler added: “If I’m playing a sport and have a heart attack… or shovel snow and have a heart attack because I stressed myself, that’s natural.”

He said that if these activities caused a death which would have happened anyway – such as a severe sporting injury – that wouldn’t be considered to be a ‘natural cause’ of death.

What are the leading causes of death by natural cause in the UK

The Latest ONS DataIn England and Wales, dementia and Alzheimer’s are the most common causes of death.

Then comes heart disease, lung cancer, and chronic respiratory disease.

