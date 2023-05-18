The jury said that he ‘put face to evil’ when describing Lori Vallow’s trial

A juror and alternate are speaking out about the Lori Vallow Daybell trial and the woman they found guilty in the killings of her two children, 7-year-old JJ and 16-year-old Tylee.

You talk about the good, bad and evil. “I think I have seen evil for the very first time.”

Saul Hernandez has told us what he said ABC News in his first interview since he and 11 other jurors voted to convict the “Doomsday Mom.”

Herandez said that he was repulsed by wedding photos showing Lori and Chad Daybell getting married in Hawaii.

“I felt disgusted.” I didn’t want to look at them,” said Hernandez. “I just couldn’t believe how someone can be that happy when your kids are in the ground.”

It was only a few months after that wedding when the bodies of JJ and Tylee were found buried on Daybell’s property in Idaho.

Hernandez claimed that, when jury deliberations started, he still had a reasonable doubt about the murder of Tylee by Vallow. Then, after discussing all the evidence with his fellow jurors, he says he came around and voted guilty on all charges.

An alternate juror is also breaking her silence, and opening up about the trauma of the trial in an interview with Law & Crime.

“I just came home and I cried at how, someone could do something to children like that,” said the juror, who is identified only as Tiffany. It’s evil.

Tiffany said that she believes Vallow Daybell’s defense blundered by failing to call any witnesses.

Tiffany told reporters on Wednesday that she had expected a bit more.

Vallow Daybell was photographed for a new mugshot after the jury convicted her on all six of the charges she faced at trial, which were: conspiracy to commit first-degree murder of Tylee Ryan, first-degree murder of Tylee Ryan, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder of JJ Vallow, first-degree murder of JJ Vallow, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder of Tammy Daybell and grand theft.

In the new mugshot, the once vibrant and attractive woman looked haggard and tired. In three months she’ll be sent to an in-state correctional center.