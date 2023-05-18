I was sick of my bog-standard balcony so gave it a makeover on a budget – people can’t believe it wasn’t a professional

A DIY pro has revealed how she transformed her bog-standard baloney in one afternoon using bargain finds – but people are struggling to believe it wasn’t a professional job. 

Julie Sousa shared how she used deck tiles and faux turf to give her grey-toned outdoor space a whole new look. 

Julia revealed how she transformed her grey balcony with the help of some bargain deck tiles and faux grass

Julia revealed how she transformed her grey balcony with the help of some bargain deck tiles and faux grassCredit: TikTok/the_avantgarde
She started by laying the faux wood panels before adding turf and white pebbles around the edge

She started by laying the faux wood panels before adding turf and white pebbles around the edgeCredit: TikTok/the_avantgarde
She then finished the look with chic outdoor furniture and some solar-powered lights - and people can't believe it wasn't a professional job

She then finished the look with chic outdoor furniture and some solar-powered lights – and people can’t believe it wasn’t a professional jobCredit: TikTok/the_avantgarde

Now people are vowing to try something similar in their gardens for a speedy, budget-friendly makeover. 

She said: “Why am I doing a rental-friendly DIY?

“Cause I have commitment issues and wanted to transform this deck with interlocking deck tiles and turf.

“I did install the flooring four inches away from my actual deck, and then I decided to bring this up another level with some edging and some solar-powered lighting.

“Honestly it came out way better than I thought and only took me a day or so.”

During the 22-second video, Julie revealed what her balcony looked like before – the long, rectangular space covered in basic black rubber. 

She then shares a glimpse at each stage of her budget glow-up, which started with her covering the floor in interlocking deck panels, designed to look like wooden planks. 

Around the edge, she added faux turf and white pebbles, before finishing off the look with some chic-looking outdoor furniture and solar-powered lights. 

Shoppers can pick up similar clippable deck tiles from various retailers, including B&Q, with prices starting from £6. 

Shein and IKEA also stock faux grass panels for as little as £3.25. 

Fans loved her crafty DIY idea, with the transformation gaining more than 22,700 likes and 279,800 views. 

Known online as @the_avantgarde, the content creator regularly share home transformation and interior design ideas with her 1.7 million followers. 

In the comments, TikTokkers shared their reactions, with one writing: “I am blown away.”

“I need links to everything,” commented another. 

A third added: “Awesome but I’m afraid you’ll be running out of space on your house you can renovate.”

Someone else put: “OMG?!”

