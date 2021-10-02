Watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween and get paid $1,300 – it’s that simple

CALLING all scary movie aficionados – you can now get paid to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween.

You can earn money by doing it for free!

3 USDish is seeking people to watch 13 horror movies before Halloween Credit: Alamy

3 Based on Stephen King’s books, the movies were all made. Credit: Alamy

USDish.com wants one lucky person to see 13 movies based in Stephen King’s most terrifying novels, such as The Shining, It, Carrie, and It.

After 13 movies have been viewed, the network will pay $1300 to celebrate Billy Summer and Lisey’s Story’s new projects.

WHAT DO YOU NEED TO DO?

You must be at least 18 years old and a legal resident of the United States to apply.

If you get chosen for this horrific experience, you’ll need to track your experience – from writing down your thoughts before and after the movie to logging in your sleep hours (if you got any).

You’ll also need to describe whether you saw them with someone else, if your feelings changed about the movie, how many jump scares were you able to endure, and if you watched them together.

You don’t have to worry about it, they will send you. Keep a journal for help.

WHAT MOVIES MUST YOU WATCH?

Carrie (original or 2013 remake)

Children of the Corn

Christine

Creepshow

Cujo

It (original or 2017 remake)

It is Chapter 2

Misery

The Mist

Pet Sematary (original or 2019 remake)

Salem’s Lot

Shining

Doctor Sleep

HOW DO I APPLY?

It’s easy to apply.

Fill out the application and explain your worst fear in 200 words. Then send in a short video explaining how and why you think you are the best candidate for this challenge.

Are you sure that you are ready? Apply now and share your experience with us once you’re done.

3 Carrie is one movie you will need to watch. Credit: Alamy