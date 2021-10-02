‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant now second on All-Time List of Consecutive Wins

By Tom O'Brien
He became the third contestant in just one week. JeopardyMatt Amodio has a new record: he is the first person in history to win over $1 million. Tonight, he became the player with the second-highest number of consecutive wins in the show’s history.

Amodio’s streak is now 33, placing him behind only Ken Jennings, who remains number one with a massive 74 wins.

“Ken’s always been the face of Jeopardy! to me, so when I think of Jeopardy!, I think of him,”When asked about Jennings, Amodio replied. “To [be] right behind him is a surreal experience.”

Jennings was the only contestant to win more that $1 million in regular-season games. His 74-game streak earned him $2,520,000.700. James Holzhauer won $2,462,216 over 32 wins.

The next performance will be Monday’s by the New Haven, Conn. Ph.D. candidate.

