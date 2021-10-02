Walt Disney: Things You Didn’t Know About Walt Disney

Disney’s first cartoon was Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and not Mickey Mouse.





Oswald the Lucky Rabbit



LMPC/Getty Images







Oswald is strikingly similar to Mickey Mouse. He was born in 1927Out of an animation agreement between Universal Pictures.

Unfortunately, Walt Disney Oswald has lost the rightsUniversal started making animated shorts in 1928 without Walt. Walt and his team lost everything and had to find a new character. Mickey Mouse was born.

In 2006, Oswald was actually given the rights by Bob Iger, then-Disney CEO. After trading an ESPN sports announcerFor the black-and white cartoon character.