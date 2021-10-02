An unexpected side effect of Eye Drops

By Tom O'Brien
In
Two common side effects of eye drop are burning and stinging. Medical News TodayThese are the side effects. The side effects of eye drops include reddening and swelling, watery eyes, and swelling around the eyelids. Eye drops can make your eyes more sensitive to light. You should immediately consult your doctor if you experience burning, swelling or itching while using eye drops.

The eye drop bottle can also cause side effects. If the tip of your bottle comes in contact with your eye or any other contaminated surface, you may experience side effects. When using the bottle, it is crucial that the tip doesn’t touch any surfaces.

If you feel that eye drops have no side effects but continue to need them for more than a week or so, it is a good idea to visit your doctor. Unless you have an underlying condition, dry or cold eyes should not last for more than one week. Eye drops may be required more often for people with allergies.

