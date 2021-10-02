Terry Crews Will Host. Nikki Bella And Travis Pastrana To Serve As Judges

By Tom O'Brien
EXCLUSIVENBC has created the lineup for its extreme version America’s Got Talent.

Terry Crews is the host of the main AGTSeries, will host the AGT: ExtremeSpinoff with Travis Pastrana and Nikki Bella as judges along with Simon Cowell.

Bella is a former WWE wrestler, who is the star of E!’s reality series Total BellasPastrana is a motorsports competitor, and a stunt performer who has been awarded a number X Games Gold Medals.

The series will debut midseason on NBC. It is produced by Syco Entertainment, Fremantle and Fremantle. It will feature the most daring and shocking daredevil acts. Extreme contestants will battle it out for the ultimate title, each week.

Cowell, Sam Donnelly (Jason Raff), Richard Wallace and Richard Wallace are the executive producer.

