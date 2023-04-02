Walmart footage shows shocking evidence of a theft worth $19,000 by a suspect before fleeing from workers

This is how a Walmart thief managed to steal nearly $20,000 in Apple products.

The suspect was able to access the room that the valuables were in, and the police are now trying to locate him.

4 He was dressed in a black mask with a white or gray hoodie. Credit: None known. Clear with image desk

4 They went to the only back room for employees. Credit: None known. Clear with image desk

This happened at a North Carolina Walmart earlier in the week. The thief was not caught.

CCTV footage shows that the suspect is wiping his fingerprints off the doorsknobs while they stuff iPads and iPhones into their clothes.

Surprisingly, the thief returned with a suitcase that he filled with electronic equipment before he left.

Gastonia Police officer Rick Goodale said: “It appears the suspect put the items under clothing and realized, ‘This is going to be way too easy to see what I’m doing,’ so at that point, they came up with a second plan that they had so many items that they found some other way to get those items out of the store,”

Serial numbers were used to identify the electronic devices that were taken. This should allow you to easily track them down, even if they are being sold illegally.

Goodale said: “When we have cases like this, especially this high dollar amount, the companies they aren’t going to just absorb that loss.

“They’re going to pass it down to the consumer, so these types of cases do affect all of us.”

One Walmart shopper donated a Christmas gift to the charity last year. It is a bizarre excuse to steal clothes worth $200.

Steven Francis (51), was arrested for stealing clothing worth more than $200 from Gainesville’s store.

Francis, however, claimed that the items could not be stolen because he owns the grocery store chain valued at multibillion dollars.

According to reports, he told police that he recently took over Walmart following a hostile takeover. WCJB.

Francis was later arrested for making a bold claim that did not convince police.

Walmart has never been hostile to any kind of takeover.

Walton Family, which includes the Walton children who were part of Sam Walton’s founding of the business in 1962, remains the majority shareholder of this retail giant worth $400 billion.

Doug McMillon, who was elected CEO in 2014 and has held the post since then.

The Walton family and its shareholders keep the brand strong.

4 The devices were returned to them in a bag that they had filled. Credit: None known. Clear with image desk