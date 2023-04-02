Ana Navarro, The View’s Ana, shuts down trolls in an intense F-bomb comment.

Ana Navarro, THE View’s host, didn’t hesitate to use some very colorful language in her most recent social media post.

Ana, 51 years old, went to Instagram on Friday and revealed her plans for the weekend had changed – thanks to her husband Al Cárdenas.

4 Ana Navarro from The View was not shy in sharing her recent post on social media. She used some quite colorful language

4 Ana was eager to clarify why her kitchen cabinets had no doors

They were all ready and waiting to go to a Venetian masquerade charity event.

Ana said, “I have been on Amazon and bought all the Venetian Masks there are to buy,” as she spoke to the camera from her spacious kitchen.

Ana continued, waving her manicured hands.

My crazy husband loves sports and my crazy boys are crazy about going to Houston to cheer for the U!”

So I have gone from Venetian masks and now root for the Canes! As she took out a pair foil pom poms, she continued.

The video ended with her saying, “Oh yeah and before you say me…” I know I have no cabinet doors, they’re getting resurfaced, I am f*cking aware!”

Ana’s followers thought Ana’s rude comment was funny and shared their opinions on the post.

Comment on “The cabinet drawers!” Hahaha! Can’t. Stop. Laughing. One person stated that the best part of this post was “the laugh.”

The majority of people read Entertainment.

“Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha! I love the commentary on the cupboard doors!” Another wrote.

A third person told her: “And that’s the reason, I love you…you say it like it is!!!”

A fourth fan added: “Preemptively knowing the trolls are coming,” while someone else said: “I hadn’t noticed the cabinets until you mentioned it.”

One fan commented: “You are hilarious!” I love your videos. You make me smile, and they always make my laugh. Your sense of humor and smile are my favorite!

Another person added “That last bit, lol.”

Ana said it not once before, but she did so on The Daily Show along with John Leguizamo.

Ana loved that Ana was Latina and took pride in Ice Age’s great achievement.

Ana joked that John had only “taken 10 hosts for them”. [The Daily Show] She was proud to be the first Latino host.

As she continued to tell John she was happy, she showed him appreciation by showering him with love.

Ana said, “I am always grateful to your…because you have been so consistent.”

“You are a consistent person throughout your whole life, elevating the voices that have needed to be lifted.”

ABC’s anchor concluded John’s praise with a shade directed seemingly at the producers.

“…It’s taken ten, let’s not f**k it up,” Ana declared.

4 Television star, 51 years old, revealed she supported the Miami Hurricanes basketball club this weekend