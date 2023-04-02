Russell Crowe grieves the loss of his 16-month-old dog on the second anniversary of his father’s death

Russell Crowe has been mourning the death of his puppy exactly two years after his father passed away. In a Thursday tweet, the Oscar-winning actor revealed his heartbreaking news to his followers. Crowe posted a closeup picture of Louis the Papillion as part of Crowe’s message. 16 Months old. Tiny, cheeky, brave. He won my heart.” He said, “Unfortunately today on the second year anniversary of my dad’s death, Louis was run over by a truck.” Crowe spoke out about Louis’ last moments. He said, “We tried desperately to take him to the vet but he died while I was telling his how much we loved them.” PETA is an animal rights group Condolences The family responded, “We are so sorry for your loss and we are deeply sorry.” Louis will remain in your thoughts and prayers for all eternity. All of our love and strength.

Crowe lost his father John Alexander Crowe on March 30, 2021, exactly two years ago. Crowe shared his news about the death of his father on Twitter in an effort to connect with all who cared and loved him. “I returned to the bush last night. Today is a sad day. The sun shines and it has stopped raining, but this date will always be marked by sadness. Crowe sent the first three tweets. “My dear old man. My beautiful father, the most gentle and kind of men has died.” He continued: “I’m writing this because I’m sure there are people across the globe whose heart he touched. His sparkly eyes, his playful attitude and his witty humor made this a very efficient way to spread the news.

Crowe remained close to his father during his last months. He even admitted in April 2020 that Crowe and his father had started isolating themselves after the Coronavirus pandemic. Crowe was able to spend time alone with his father. 84 now. Crowe captioned the picture with “A Beautiful Mind” Crowe wearing a Princeton hat. It featured his father beside a lake. The following year, Crowe captioned a picture of his father next to a lake. Gladiator actor revealed in a May 19 tweet that his horse Honey died at the age of 29. Honey was Crowe’s horse and appeared with him in The Water DivinerA film called ‘The Horseman’, which was released in 2014. Honey and Honey were also featured in the photos. He then shared the sad news that his horse died. He shared the sad news that the horse had died at 29 years old. “My amazing Honey, champion cutting horse, mother-of-two, and film star… has died.” Honey, according to actor, had spent “nearly 22 years living with me.”