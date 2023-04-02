Ukrainian refugees love their cruise liner housing – but floating barges are to soon house Channel migrants

Only refugees living on boats in Britain claim they are so happy they have to return.

But they are Ukrainians fleeing a war zone — and on a luxury cruise liner rather than the floating barges expected to soon house Channel migrants.

4 Channel migrants will soon be housed aboard floating barges Credit: Getty

4 These aren’t as lavish as some of the homes that Ukrainian refugees were given.

4 Alisa hopes to return to Ukraine with her family, despite being warmly welcomed in the UK. Credit to Ivan Prothero

Ministers have been criticized for proposing to allow asylum seekers to reside on vessels that are normally used to construct offshore projects.

But those on the MS Victoria — docked in Leith Port, Edinburgh — are impressed with the “five-star” facilities.

Olena Bartyna (39) a 39-year-old lawyer who’s been with the ship since September is disappointed that they are soon to be leaving.

Olena, who is with her 72-year-old mother and one-year-old baby among 1,400 fellow nationals, said: “We have a cinema and a room for children where they can play and be educated.

“We have English classes and a psychologist to help cope with the trauma.”

Olena, from Kharkiv, added: “Our cabin is little, maybe six metres wide, but we have hot water, electricity and a good view of the sea.

“We’re really sad that we’re going to have to move out of it in the next three months.”

Daria Bondarenko used to stay at a Holiday Inn when she was with her children, but now prefers MS Victoria.

The mum, from Kyiv, whose ballet dancer husband Igor is still in Ukraine, said: “In the evenings there are cinemas, and they organise activities.”

There are still people who hope to return to Ukraine, despite their warm reception.

Alisa Liudmyla, from Kyiv, said: “I think that now I will go back to my real home, I miss my mother and brother who are there.”

Alex Cole Hamilton, Scot Lib Dem leader was initially skeptical about the accommodation.

But he said: “It is like a huge, all-inclusive hotel.

“The refugees have a shuttle bus that takes them into town and I wouldn’t make much distinction between staying on a cruise ship and living in a hotel.”