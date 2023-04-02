I’m a savvy shopper, Aldi’s elite this Easter – they’ve even got a GIANT hot cross bun & you’ll get change from a fiver

WITH Easter weekend just days away, there’s never been a better time to stock up on sweet treats.

And it seems Aldi have got you covered for everything you could ever think of for the upcoming celebration and Bank Holiday weekend.

A fan of the popular budget supermarket hit their local store to browse the aisles and see what foodie items they could find.

And it became clear almost immediately that Aldi are going above and beyond with this Easter’s collection.

But the best thing about it? TikToker Ashleigh Money Saver said everything not only looked delicious, but was also very cheap.

Ashleigh, aka @ashleighmoneysaver, began her guided tour by telling her 73.1k followers that she was going to pick out the newest products on the shelves.

And she started with one to remember – a giant fruited brioche hot cross bun.

The sweet bread, which contains dried raisins, candied orange peel and lemon peel, was “huge” but cost just £3.99 for 600g.

Up next, Ashleigh highlighted other items including the popular jaffa hot cross buns, and a packet of crumpets in the shape of bunnies.

She added: “The kids will love these.”

Meanwhile, in the chocolate section, they had mini milk chocolate bunnies filled with a cookie and cream filling for £1.29.

Plus, a mini eggs chunky bar on special for £1.99, down from £2.99.

Ashleigh said: “This huge mini egg chunky bar was absolutely gorgeous looking.”

While Joseph’s white chocolate and raspberry slab and milk chocolate popcorn slab – both £3.99 – caught her eye, she described them as looking “yummy.”

Another great purchase is one of Aldi’s baking kits, such as their £3.99 triple chocolate cookie mix.

She said: “These look really, really fun and are great for baking with the kids.”

Ashleigh, who shares lots of videos about budget buys, also picked out some other chocolate treats that would go down well over Easter.

These included some Celebrations hot chocolate pods for £2.99, some £1.99 Cadbury’s Dairy Milk cornflake cluster bites and the Fibre One mini donuts, which cost £1.49 a box.

And Ashleigh’s followers couldn’t get enough of her picks, as they said they’d been lapping up Aldi’s elite range.

One person wrote: “The jaffa hot cross buns are amazing.”

While a second person said: “The bunny crumpets! My kids will love them.”