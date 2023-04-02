Harvey Price, Katie Price’s child confirms their relationship with Carl Woods. The model also shares an ‘adorable message’

KATIE Price has been confirmed as a wife to Harvey, her son with Carl Woods.

Following a revelation that Carl was absent from their relationship, Carl’s mother shared an “adorable” message with the model.

Harvey Price sent a heartfelt message to his mum

Harvey Price left a sincere message for his mother
Harvey called Carl Woods 'family'

Harvey called Carl Woods "family".

Katie posted a picture showing Harvey kissing Katie on her lips. Katie explained to the fans, “Harvey just sent me this. He is so cute I love him so much. Only two more nights until he returns home for Easter.”

Harvey wrote: To the most wonderful family, Mummy and Carl Woods. This is the best family.

“To mummy. Mummy, you are the most beautiful.”

He concluded by saying, “Happy Easter. Love you mummy, a lot.

Harvey’s “Love”

Last week, Katie and Carl were unfollowed on social media. This led to rumors that they had split. They then refollowed one another.

Central Recorder has revealed yesterday that their marriage was ended by yet another furious dispute.

Central Recorder was told by a source: “Katie had a heated argument with Carl and they split up. He moved into his house in Essex.”

He took all his belongings with him, and now he’s telling his friends that it’s over.

She begged him to move in and get back together.

They’re constantly on and off, but this row was awful.”

Katie’s rep didn’t respond to our request for comments

Recently, fans have had difficulty keeping up with their relationships.

Katie confirmed she was back with Carl, 33, during a recent TV appearance.

But just hours later Carl insisted he was in fact single with a new social media post – as he replied “definitely not” when someone suggested the pair were romantically involved again.

On The Jeremy Vine Show on Channel 5 Katie appeared to suggest she and Carl were back together.

Host Jeremy confirmed her partner was backstage as he exclaimed: “Now, I’ve met Carl this morning, he’s watching us from the wings here. So you’ve reunited?”

She responded: “Well he’s here. Here you are.

Carl was then beaming as Katie said, “We are reunited”.

Carl’s comment about them “definitely not” being back on followed that evening, leaving everyone perplexed.

He was sitting in the pub at the time and shared a snap with three beers in front of him, captioned: “Triple Parked 🍺.”

Katie and Carl first split back in November 2022 after he claimed she slept with someone else in a bombshell video.

Carl's relationship status has been up in the air

Carl has changed his relationship status

