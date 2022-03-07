Ukrainian Officials Request US Officials to Not Share Photos of Zoom with Zelenskyy. 2 Senators Accept It

According to U.S. officials, they are considering a deal in which Poland would send Soviet-era aircrafts from Ukraine in exchange for American F-16 fighter jets.

According to The Wall Street Journal, this would be one of the latest efforts to help Ukraine against Russia’s invasion. According to U.S. officials, Saturday’s agreement would need congressional approval.

This is just after Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian president, desperately asked U.S. officials to help him obtain more weapons, military assistance, and Russian-made fighter jets. Ukraine is still outgunned by Russia. Zelenskyy also demanded a ban on U.S. oil imports from Russia.

It occurred during a call Zelenskyy had with over 200 House and Senate lawmakers Saturday morning. NBC News reports that two Republican senators are now facing uproar over sharing pictures of that video call over social media – when Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials specifically told them not to do so while the meeting was in progress.

Senators Marco Rubio from Florida and Steve Daines from Montana posted photos of the Zoom call meeting. They revealed that they were there with Zelenskyy.

In separate statements, senators both defended the decision to share photos and stated that they had no identifying information.

RELATED STORIES