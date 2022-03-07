Julia Fox’s Latest Ensemble proves her bold looks will continue without Kanye West

Julia Fox, the “Uncut Gems actor”, can make a lot of bad things all by her own!

After Kanye’s highly publicized split, she is now single. “Ye”West, Julia Fox proves that she can still make some fierce fashion choices on her own. As reported by Daily Mail, Fox hit the red carpet at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on March 6 sporting a floor-length black gown featuring daring cut-outs and a plunging neckline, her hair in a sleek middle part, and the signature smoky eye makeup that we all grew accustomed to during her time with the “Eazy” rapper. You can check it all!

Soon after her appearance, many took to Twitter and voiced their disapproval at the actor’s new style. “Not that she looks bad but julia fox used to wear things other than black latex and smoky eye makeup,” one user Tweet. In the meantime, another penned “imagine if julia fox was catwoman,”Which user? Answered, “something i never want to imagine LOL.”Julia Fox’s new fashion sense and style are here to stay, whether you like it or not.