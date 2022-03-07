Prince William receives training for his next likely title

After Queen Elizabeth’sSurprising announcement: Camilla Parker BowlesMany have focused on her as the Queen Consort and she would be addressed accordingly. Prince Charles’ ascension to the throne. But, what about? Prince William’s changing title?

William and Kate learn more about Wales from Locals

William and Kate Middleton travelled to Wales for the first official walkabout since the pandemic. The royal couple visited a local marketplace, a goat farm and a youth center in the community, meeting with citizens and learning about the country.

The Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge Posted a video montageA collection of footage from their time in Wales and a lot of footage of their visit to Blaenavon Hwb youth facility. “These young people had fountains of knowledge!” the video’s caption reads. “Educating us on everything from how many heritage sites there are here in Wales to the importance of the program.”

Could William Be Preparing To Take His Father’s Title?

This was a pretty standard royal visit. However, some wonder if William will make a similar trip to Wales. The current Prince of Wales is William’s father, Charles. When he was only 10 years old, he was made the prince of the nation in 1958. Charles’ wife, Princess Diana, was declared the Princess of Wales after their marriage, as is tradition. However, Parker Bowles has never officially used the title due to Diana’s immense popularity, though she does technically hold the title.

The title is normally given to the heir obvious to the British crown. It cannot be passed from one father to another, and is therefore not inheritable. Can we expect a change of title for William now that Charles is set to ascend the throne? Middleton and he lived in Wales during their first years of marriage. It is clear that they have a deep love for the country. Some believe this could be a way for William to transition into the Prince of Wales role.

Rumors have been swirling about the queen’s health over the past few months, with one news outlet even declaring her dead. As we approach Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebration this summer, some are wondering if the 95-year-old monarch will choose to step down soon, but her dedication to her role is obvious. William and Charles should have plenty time to adjust to any title changes since the queen is still fulfilling her royal obligations.

