Tori Hints That Her Family Will Be On Reality TV In Little People Big World

Little People Big Word spoilers, news, and updates reveal that Tori and Zach Roloff’s family could be leaving the reality TV show soon.

In a live Q&A session with fans, Tori Roloff answered a lot of questions, including one about the future of their little family on the show. Tori Roloff said their time as Little People Big World was coming to an end, and they were just having fun while still on the show.

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close, but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here,” She responded to a supporter.

Does LPBW end with season 25?

LPBW fans are still waiting for the official news on Season 25, but could it be the last that we’ll see the Roloff family on TLC? The cast has been dropping hints of the upcoming season, but there’s no official announcement yet on when it will air on TV.

Amy Roloff mentioned that she was filming another season, while Roloff Farms held another Pumpkin Festival this year. The show’s toxicity has increased over the past few seasons and many fans believe it is too much.

Tori, Zach and their kids moved from Washington to Washington after a recent dispute over the sale of the Roloff farm to the children.

Audrey Roloff criticizes LPBW for overly dramatic storylines

Tori’s hints that the show might be ending comes years after Jeremy and Audrey Roloff quit the show. She and Zach could follow their example?

Audrey recently attacked the show’s inclusion of Audrey “not true” Storylines are manipulated by focusing the narrative on drama. The TV contracts, she said, are extremely controlling and prevent them from doing things like finding the kind of job that they desire.

In a social media Q&A, one fan asked why they quit the show, yet they still want to be public about their life. Audrey replied: “Lots of reasons…but ultimately I respected that Jeremy was just ready to move on from this chapter of his life.”

She said that social media gives them the freedom to post what they like, when they please. “TV contracts are very crazy and controlling,” She added. “Same with filmin [sic] schedules.”

“We also didn’t like the story lines [sic] being portrayed that weren’t actually true, and didn’t want to raise our kids in the environment Jer grew up in with the cameras.

“Ultimately reality TV is all about the drama … and we didn’t like the pressure to create or speak to the drama, perform [sic] For the cameras. Redoing things or filming scenes to help make the storyline make sense was so hard for me especially postpartum with a newborn…”

It was the perfect time for her to depart, but she still expressed gratitude for the experience.

Keep up to date with all the latest news and updates about Little People Big World. You can find Little People Big World news, spoilers and updates here.