Erin Dana Lichy Net Worth: All about Erin Dana Lichy

Erin Dana Lichy’s career has been a success in real estate and the interior design field. But how has it affected her networth? Source: Getty Images

Making her debut on The Real Housewives of New York City in 2023, Erin Lichy is not only a working mother from Tribeca, but also a successful real estate agent — with a love for shopping. The following is a list of You can also find out more about us on our website.The average salary of a New York Real-Estate Agent in July 2023 can be anywhere between $45,352 to $246,603. Erin is not only interested in real estate. (More on this in a minute.)

Erin’s career has been successful for more than 10 years. This is true despite the fact that she was part of Season 14. RHONY. She shows no sign of slowing down by 2023. She is an incredible worker, but her net worth does not compare to that of her other housewives. Her total net worth could be surprising for some.

How much money is Erin Dana Lichy reportedly worth?

Erin is a New Yorker who works in both real estate and design. Her net worth would be expected to be millions. But that’s not true. Erin has a net worth of $1 million as of 2023. This is less than Ubah Hassan, her fellow actress and businesswoman.

Erin Dana Lichy Business owner and real estate agent Erin Lichy, a real estate agent in New York City and the founder of Homegirl – an interior design firm – is successful. Erin Lichy will be working for Douglas Elliman Real Estate in 2023 as part of the Eklund Gomes Team. Birthdate: July 1, 1997

July 1, 1997 Birthplace: Manhattan (New York)

Manhattan (New York) Birth Name: Erin Dana Lichy

Erin Dana Lichy Father: Eliahu Yitzhari

Eliahu Yitzhari Mother: Dorothy R. Somekh

Dorothy R. Somekh Marriages: Abraham Lichy (2012?

Abraham Lichy (2012? Children: Levi, Layla & Elijah

Levi, Layla & Elijah Education: State University at Albany, M.S. in real estate development

Erin Lichy is also interested in interior designing.

Erin, who had been a real estate agent since 2009 and was firmly established by 2019 began to explore new opportunities. Homegirl That January. Interior design studio based in New York. It is described as “a woman-driven design firm, with a market in mind” that focuses on renovation and design.

This publication contains the latest information about the company. You can find out more about this website at The site is under construction, and password protected. Its Instagram handle is still active. @homegirlny The company has become quite popular. It had over 33,000 fans by July 2023. Daily, the firm posts videos and images of its work.