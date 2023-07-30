Brendan Fraser Is Private about Autistic Son & Keeps Him Out of View — 4 Times We Saw Them Together

Brendan Fraser is known for his roles in blockbuster movies, but he is also a loving father of three sons. His eldest son, Griffin, is autistic, and Fraser has rarely shown him to the public.

However, in recent interviews and events, Fraser has opened up about his son’s life and how he has changed his own.

Here were four rare occasions when they were seen together and the public got to witness their bond.

Brendan Fraser, the renowned actor known for his roles in 90s hits like “The Mummy” and “George of the Jungle,” has recently made a remarkable comeback in the entertainment industry after a decade of personal and professional challenges.

Alongside critical acclaim for his roles in films like “The Whale” and “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Fraser’s journey back to the spotlight has also been shaped by his pride in being a father to three sons—Griffin, Holden, and Leland—whom he shares with his ex-wife, Afton Smith.

Brendan Fraser at the 71st Annual Academy Awards, March 21, 1999 In Los Angeles, California | Source: Getty Images

Fraser, who turned 54 this year, has been open about the challenges he faced in his career and personal life, including a divorce, multiple surgeries, sexual assault, and depression. He has also spoken about how he found solace in his sons. He shared in an interview:

“I don’t know if I’ve been sent to the glue factory, but I’ve felt like I’ve had to rebuild shit that I’ve built that got knocked down and do it again for the good of everyone.”

Fraser made a rare public appearance with two of his sons, Holden and Leland, at the 2023 Oscars, where he was nominated for Best Actor for his role as a morbidly obese recluse in “The Whale.” He also brought along his girlfriend Jeanne Moore. The couple looked happy and cozy as they posed for photos on the red carpet. However, one of Fraser’s sons was missing from the event. Griffin, his eldest son, did not attend the ceremony.

Brendan Fraser, with his sons, Leland Fraser and Holden Fraser, and Jeanne Moore at the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. | Source: Getty Images

Brendan Fraser Expresses His Love for His Autistic Son

Born on September 17, 2002, Griffin Arthur Fraser holds a special place in his father’s heart. Embracing life on the autism spectrum, Griffin’s unique presence has touched the lives of many, especially his doting father.

During a touching moment at the Oscars in March 2023, after winning the Best Actor award for his role in “The Whale,” Fraser tearfully mentioned his three sons in his acceptance speech, including a loving shout-out to Griffin.

In a heartfelt interview with GQ in 2018, Fraser opened up about his eldest son’s life with autism, acknowledging the positive impact he has made on his life. Griffin is a unique and remarkable young man whose mere presence, according to his father, radiates a healing effect on those he meets, making them more compassionate and understanding.

Brendan Fraser during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. | Source: Getty Images

He narrated to GQ how he found an unexpected companion for Griffin, a magnificent silvery horse. After observing the horse being taunted by its sleeker peers, he saw a reflection of resilience and determination in the horse’s eyes and knew he had found a partner with untapped potential, a role that seemed tailor-made for Griffin.

He went on to show his affection for his son during a touching moment at the Oscars in March 2023 after winning the Best Actor award for his role in “The Whale.” Fraser tearfully mentioned his three sons in his acceptance speech, including a loving shout-out to Griffin, who did not attend the event. It was evident that Griffin’s presence in his life had brought immeasurable joy and love. He said in a trembling voice:

“It’s been like I’ve been on a diving expedition to the bottom of the ocean, and the air on the line has come from some people in my life like my sons Holden and Leland and Griffin — I love you, Griffey!”

Brendan Fraser during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. | Source: Getty Images

Fraser’s triumphant moment at the Oscar ceremony was undoubtedly a cause for celebration, as fans and fellow industry professionals rejoiced in his well-deserved win. However, amid the jubilation, the actor found himself facing criticism from some quarters for what was perceived as “hiding” his son Griffin.

While the public appearance with two of his sons, Holden and Leland, and his girlfriend showcased a heartwarming display of familial support, some questioned the absence of Griffin at the high-profile event. To some critics, the decision to attend the Oscars without his autistic son seemed like an attempt to shield him from the spotlight, leading to debates about inclusivity and representation.

Holden Fletcher Fraser, Leland Francis Fraser, Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. | Source: Getty Images

For Fraser, the role of a father to a child with special needs comes with unique considerations and responsibilities. As a loving and protective parent, he has consistently advocated for autism awareness and support, using his platform to raise awareness about the challenges faced by families with autistic members.

Griffin Fraser’s Relationship with His Siblings

Holden Fletcher Fraser, born on August 16, 2004, is the middle child of Fraser and Smith. Holden shares a special bond with his older brother, Griffin, as the two have grown up side by side, facing life’s challenges together.

Brendan Fraser and Afton Smith at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium on January 9, 2006 in Santa Monica, California | Source: Getty Images

In interviews, Fraser has shared stories about the unique dynamic between Holden and Griffin. He affectionately described them as “the spokesperson and the enforcer” from an early age, showing their deep connection and understanding of each other.

Fraser’s film “Extraordinary Measures,” which portrays a father on the verge of losing his critically ill children, brought forth a newfound appreciation for his healthy children. His love for Holden and his youngest son, Leland, knows no bounds. The actor openly expressed his devotion to his children and how he would do anything to ensure their well-being.

Brendan Fraser on the set of “Busy Tonight” | Source: Getty Images

Holden has shown immense pride and support for his father during his comeback in “The Whale.” In November 2022, he made a rare public appearance alongside his father at a screening of the film in New York City. It’s evident that the bond between father and son remains strong and unwavering. He proudly stated:

“We are unbelievably proud. Over the moon.”

The youngest of Fraser’s sons, Leland Francis Fraser, was born on May 2, 2006. Described a “professional fire plug” by his father, Leland possesses an adventurous spirit and a zest for life.

Brendan Fraser, Afton Smith, and sons Holden and Griffin | Source: Getty Images

Fraser has lovingly shared anecdotes about Leland’s fearlessness as he charges through life with infectious enthusiasm. Whether exploring the outdoors or taking on new challenges, Leland approaches life with a fearless attitude that brings joy to those around him.

Fraser has made it clear that nothing can overshadow the importance of his sons in his life.

As a father, Fraser cherishes every moment with his children and embraces the opportunity to share his work with them. He believes in the power of shared experiences with family and understands the importance of creating positive memories together.

Brendan Fraser and sons Holden Fraser and Leland Fraser during the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 | Source: Getty Images

In November 2022, Leland was by his brother Holden’s side as they walked the red carpet with their father at a screening of “The Whale” at Lincoln Center. The Fraser family’s support and love for each other were evident, and Leland’s presence added to the heartwarming occasion.

Fraser is not only a successful actor but also a devoted father. He has shown his son Griffin unconditional love, respect, and admiration. He has also shared his son’s story with the world, hoping to raise awareness and acceptance of autism. He has proven that being a father is not about being perfect but about being present.

Brendan Fraser, Afton Smith, and their sons Holden and Griffin Fraser | Source: Getty Images

The Father-Son Duo Through the Years

Fraser’s fatherhood journey has been a heartwarming display of love and devotion, marked by moments of strength, vulnerability, and unwavering support for his sons, especially Griffin. Fraser has been honest about the challenges and struggles he faced when he learned about Griffin’s diagnosis. But over time, he embraced his role as a father with grace and dedication.

Griffin’s presence has taught Fraser valuable lessons about compassion, empathy, and the power of unconditional love. Griffin is a gentle giant, standing tall at six foot five with a big, warm heart that knows nothing of cynicism or irony. Fraser described him saying:

“He’s a big kid. He’s six foot five. He’s got big hands and feet, a big body,”

To his dad, Griffin is a manifestation of love, exuding happiness that is infectious to all who are fortunate enough to know him. In a world that can often be harsh and unforgiving, Griffin’s genuine and unfiltered nature serves as a guiding light, a reminder of the simple joys and pure connections that life can offer.

These precious photos capture the father-son duo through the years, showing the bond that has blossomed between Fraser and Griffin. Their smiles reveal the deep affection they share.

With each passing year, the bond between father and son grows stronger, a constant source of joy and motivation for Fraser. These snapshots are proof that beyond the glamour of Hollywood, Fraser’s greatest role is that of a loving and proud father, always there for his sons, celebrating their achievements, and offering unconditional love during life’s challenges.