Tickets and presales for fans verified, including fan clubs

Pearl Jam has announced a 2023 US tour – here’s information on how to register for the Ticketmaster verified fan presale and get tickets.

The American rock band confirmed the North American tour with a Twitter post on Thursday (April 20, 2023).

After St. Paul on August 31, the tour will stop in Chicago, Indianapolis and Fort Worth, before concluding on September 19, in Austin.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tour, including how to get presale tickets and full tour dates.

Pearl Jam tour 2023: Fan club presale verified by Ticketmaster

The band has teamed with Ticketmaster to offer a presale for verified fans. To receive information about ticket sales, you must register in advance.

The registration period begins on Thursday, April 18 and ends at 5pm local time Tuesday, 25th. Verified fan sales begin at 10 am local time, Friday April 28.

“Pearl Jam is using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan technology to ensure more tickets get into the hands of concertgoers,” a statement on the website reads. “Verified Fan requires registration to help filter out buyers looking to resell tickets, and instead get them into the hands of fans who want to attend the show.”

Tickets are inclusive of all additional fees. The band will also try to maintain ticket prices as low as possible by providing 10 percent premium seats for PJ and subsidizing 90 percent of remaining tickets.

It is possible to sign up on Ticketmaster’s website You can buy tickets from today until tomorrow. More details are available on Pearl Jam’s official Twitter account.

Tickets are available through Pearl Jam’s Ten Club

Exclusive presales for fan clubs begin on April 20th, 2023, and are only open to eligible fans. Ten Club members Members of the site.

The group stated that they expected the majority of tickets would be bought through the Ten Club pre-sale.

On the website for membership, it states that the members who purchase memberships now will not be eligible to take part in the current ticket 10c sale.

“Pearl Jam continues to try to protect fans’ access to fairly priced tickets by providing the majority of tickets to Ten Club members, making tickets non-transferable where permitted, and by selling PJ Premium tickets,” a statement by the group read.

Tour dates

Pearl Jam’s nine-date tour includes two nights at certain locations this fall. You can find the full tour schedule, including cities and stadium venues, in the following list.