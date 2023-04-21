Better Call Saul: The final episode of season five is now available on US Netflix

The sixth season of Better Call Saul has finally landed on Netflix in the US and if you’ve not had the chance to go back and rewatch season 5, don’t fret as we’ve got a handy recap of the major plot points and ending.

Better Call Saul certainly has had an unusual release schedule ever since its debut in 2015. In the US it was broadcast on AMC, and international viewers had to wait a day for Netflix to air the show.

Netflix also offers each of the seasons in America, though only after several months.

At long last, season 6 of Better Call Saul – a Breaking Bad spin-off – has finally arrived on the streamer, but as it’s been such a long time since season 5 came out, many will likely find themselves in need of a recap.

Better Call Saul Season 5 Recap

AMC has been airing Season 5 since February 23, 2020. This was weeks before Covid-19 pandemic engulfed the globe.

In this season, Jimmy McGill (aka Saul Goodman), a TravelWire worker who was innocently murdered by him in Season 4, got dragged further into the worlds of cartels thanks to Lalo Salamanca.

Lalo was granted bail at the cost of $7 million, but the hefty price didn’t deter him as he sent Jimmy on a perilous journey to retrieve the cash from the Salamanca cousins.

Meanwhile, Jimmy and Kim tied the knot at long last – for professional purposes, of course – after years of having their relationship build into something romantic.

Jimmy, however, was reluctant to speak about his cartel dealings, even though they were married to enjoy the privilege of discussing cases together. That is, until Kim discovered his involvement.

Kim concluded season five by doing pro bono legal work. She wanted to give back after leaving the successful Schweikart and Cokely firm.

Nacho Varga and Lalo fled Mexico after Lalo received the bail money.

Seeking an opportunity to rid the world of Lalo, Gus Fring arranged to have Lalo killed for meddling in his affairs but the plan went awry and Lalo survived, immediately identifying Nacho and Gus’s part in the plan.

Following their dealings with Lalo earlier in season 5, Jimmy and Kim hope that they’ve seen the last of him but after he survived the assassination attempt, that looks increasingly unlikely.

Netflix US now has Season 6 available

Netflix has finally added Season 6 to Better Call Saul on the US site as of Tuesday April 18, 2023.

The date is significant as it marks exactly one year to the day from when season 6 first began airing on Better Call Saul’s main channel, AMC.

Better Call Saul’s sixth season follows Jimmy on his final descent into becoming the sleazy lawyer to the criminal underworld, Saul Goodman. Kim Wexler and Jimmy try to destroy the career of Howard Hamlin, a rival lawyer. This would allow Jimmy to earn big money in the Sandpiper long-running case.

Meanwhile, the unpredictable Lalo Salamanca is on the hunt for revenge following Gus Fring’s failed assassination attempt, which can only spell danger for Jimmy and Kim.

There will be a 7th season.

Better Call Saul won’t be returning for the seventh episode.

That’s because season 6 completes Jimmy McGill’s transformation into the character we know from Breaking Bad.

In addition, Jimmy’s disguise as Gene Takavic (the manager of a Cinnabon in Omaha, Nebraska) is resolved by the last episodes of this season.

But there’s more coming from Breaking Bad cast members and crew.

Bob Odenkirk currently stars in a comedy-drama. It’s another show from AMC titled Lucky Hank and is also slated to appear in a sequel to 2019’s action-packed Nobody.

Vince Gilligan, creator of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, is collaborating with Rhea Sehorn (Kim Wexler), actress in a show for Apple TV+. The series is being renewed for two more seasons.

