New Empire provokes discussion

HITC examines reactions to the Orangutan like foe that appears in the Godzilla X Kong trailer.

It’s rare to see a monster movie, but that makes it all the more exciting when one does.

One of the biggest in recent memory would have to be Godzilla Vs Kong, the 2021 blockbuster which saw the titular titans face off as part of Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse. It was a monumental film for fans of both iconic film characters and, fortunately, they’re heading back to the big screen for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Adam Wingard is the director of this direct sequel to Godzilla Vs Kong. The film will hit cinemas in 2024.

Dan Stevens and others will star, but the first teaser trial – or title reveal, rather, focuses on an orangutan-like villain for Godzilla and Kong to fight…

Orangutans are the enemy in Godzilla X Kong – The New Empire

The Godzilla X Kong – The New Empire teaser video opens with a dark orangutan creature. Only his outline can be seen and he’s sitting on Kong’s throne.

Although audiences would’ve expected to see the titular behemoths make an appearance in the teaser, the camera pans out and we only see their skulls, foreshadowing this unknown creature as the film’s villain and a very powerful one at that.

The title of this film, Godzilla Vs Kong confirms the fact that both titans are working together against a new, massive daikaiju.

It will be the creature’s first appearance in the MonsterVerse.

Godzilla fans are divided

Godzilla has had many villains throughout the years. From Gigan to Destroyah, Godzilla is a kaiju that fans of the series will know.

With that in mind, it’s clear that some would rather have had a familiar villain teased in the title reveal trailer, rather than a brand-new foe. On the other hand, some are excited to see what’s in store.

Godzilla X Kong : The New Empire – What’s the story?

Warner Bros and Legendary have teased the story of Godzilla X Kong – The New Empire.

“This latest entry in the MonsterVerse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla Vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence — and our own.”

Continued: “The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.”

Godzilla X Kong – The New Empire is set to open in theatres this Friday, 15 March 2023.