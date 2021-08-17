Thousands Of Residents Evacuate As Wildfires Hit Utah And North California

With firefighters coping with the deadly Dixie Fire in California, a fresh fire in Parleys Canyon Utah is baking the western provinces of the United States.

Firefighters have reported a rapid intensity of wildfires in the western areas of the United States. The searing temperature is turning intolerable with the fire burning the western parts. They revealed that they had fully contained the country’s largest wildfire and its prompting rapid evacuations in Northern California and Utah.

The Dixie Fire is rapidly spreading to nearby areas, and it has already affected over 550,000 acres of four counties in the northern zone of the state. As per the Straitstimes, 31 percent of the fire has been contained as of now.

The calamity is turning even bigger with the emergence of the Parleys Canyon Fire. The fire has taken over a large area, leading to over 6,000 evacuations as per reports. Spencer Cox, the governor of Utah has reported that the upcoming days will be pretty challenging for the citizens as the blaze will hit over 1500 acres east of Salt Lake City.

Mr. Cox also said that the authorities will push back some of the firefighters from the wildfire duties to relocate them to fight the blaze in Parleys Canyon.

The supreme authorities like Federal Emergency Management have offered a hand of assistance to Utah, quoting that they will cover all the expenses of combating the fire.

The root cause of the fire is still under the wraps. But, the state fire authorities revealed that the fire ignited when a vehicle sent sparks running on the highway after its catalytic converter malfunctioned.

As per fresh reports, the wildfire is rapidly moving towards the east. However, some of the residents have refused to evacuate. Therefore, their decisions are proving to be fatal for firefighters and emergency workers. So, the authorities will take action on the matter.