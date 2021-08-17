Is ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ Worth The Hype? 2021 Movie Review

Any movie that features Ryan Reynolds would be highly inadvisable to bring your children to for numerous reasons untold. Featuring not just one but two artists who aren’t especially known for their subtlety when it comes to swearing, ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ was a pretty entertaining watch as many loved the movie despite its average movie plot.

After four years, Lionsgate released the sequel film ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ on June 16, 2021, and the reviews given by critics aren’t quite what you would expect. So if you haven’t already watched the action-comedy film, let’s see if ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ is worth the watch or as exhausting as spelling out the title.

‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ Cast

The entire franchise sells on the fact that the cast lineup is led by action-comedy stars Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, notoriously known for their non-children-friendly style humour. But ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ definitely deserves special appreciation for casting Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas, and the legendary Morgan Freeman in one frame.

Movie Name Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Cast Ryan Reynolds

Gabriella Wright

Samuel L. Jackson

Salma Hayek Director Patrick Hughes Release Date 6 August 2021 Where to watch online? Flixfling, Apple iTunes

What is ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ about?

Following the events in the first movie, world-famous Bodyguard Michael Bryce gets his triple-A rating license revoked and lives his life contemplating reality without guns and violence. But nothing good ever lasts long as Bryce’s frienemy’s wife, Sonia Kincaid, pulls him back into the bodyguarding life.

Unlike the prequel, ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ goes off track by exploring Bryce’s childhood daddy issues, linking it with his dynamics with the Kincaids. While Sonia Kincaid has trouble conceiving a child of her own, her earning for motherhood pushes her to make decisions that drive the movie forward.

‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ ends with a predictable note where the dynamic trio saves the world, earning a place on the good side of the government, as usual. One could even argue that the end credit scene was probably the most exciting portion of the movie where we watch Michael Bryce, the newly adopted child, jumps off the yacht as the Kincaids resume their disrupted honeymoon.

‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ – Is it really worth the watch?

Truth be told, fans who watched ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ after having high hopes from the prequel will certainly be disappointed by the outcoming of it. Not only was the humor pretty stale, but even the action sequences were something everyone’s gotten used to. So those who watched the movie hoping for some excitement and the edge-of-the-seat moment would definitely be left disappointed.

Rightfully so, ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ was given an IMDB rating of 6.1/10 which is arguably shallow for a movie with such a star-studded cast lineup. The gunfights and explosions seemed low-budget for a movie of such grandeur. The storyline doesn’t need any further criticizing as viewers have already made their rant all over the internet about its bleakness.

So if you ever plan on watching ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’, it would be advisable to keep for absolutely dire moments such as during Covid-19 lockdowns or if you are left stranded on an island with nothing else to watch.