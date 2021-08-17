Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Quinn Gets A Shocking Surprise, While Something Big Is Coming Up In Finn’s Life!

The upcoming two weeks of the Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) have a bag full of surprises to unwrap. In the two weeks, August 16 to 27, the fans will experience a storm of entertainment with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) passing some blackmailing terms. While John Finnegan aka Finn (Tanner Novlan) will try to cope with some unimaginable goals.

Quinn Gets A Surprise

Quinn (Rena Sofer) will suffer an emotional roller coaster ride, while the ultimate surprise awaits her. She has already accepted the failure of her married life and she is ready to end her relationship with Eric.

Quinn walks into Eric’s place with the pieces of her broken heart, but destiny has its own plans. When she visits her husband, Eric (John McCook), the fans get the ultimate twist. Quinn is ready to sign off the divorce papers and free herself from the relationship. But Eric rips off the legal documents, begging for a chance. He confesses that he was wrong, and he wants Quinn back in his life.

With Quinn turning speechless, the circumstances become more pathetic and suspense-loaded for the audience. This is something Quinn has never thought of as she has some strong feelings for Carter now. What began as lust reassembled the broken pieces of her heart and now it’s some kind of love that bars Quinn to back off. The circumstances puzzled her. On one end it was Carter her new obsession, and on the other end stands her husband, whom she loved passionately. So, whom will she choose?

Things Are Getting Difficult For Finn

Meanwhile, Finn will try to keep his texts to Sheila on the down roads. While his curiosity to unwrap the next move of Sheila is still igniting. He hates disrespecting Steffy Forrester Finnegan’s demand and hides the matter. Finn steps into an ultimate dilemma and now he is clueless about what to do.

Shiela is still one of the mysterious elements of the scene and Finn is ready to unveil the mystery. He wants to cast light on her real identity and desires to dig into her past life. With a strong hope for some clues in the same, Finn decided to keep connections with her. Thereby, betraying the trust of Steffy. Meanwhile, Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) gets a glimpse of Finn’s secret connections with Sheila. However, understanding the complete scenario, Paris promises to keep it a secret.

But will Steffy learn that her new husband has secret connections with a woman she hates? How will Steffy react to the matter? Will Finn be able to solve the mystery of Sheila’s past? Stay tuned to the weekdays of The Bold and the Beautiful to get the ultimate dose of entertainment.