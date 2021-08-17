California Wildfires Are Worsening Situations Of Thousands Of Homes

The threat of the nation’s largest wildfire in California is surrounding thousands of homes. With the clutches of the fire touching new heights, the potential danger of new blazes is erupting in the west.

With staggering wind striking the northern Sierra the probability of the wildfires hitting the houses is getting stronger. The weekend thunderstorm is playing reverse cards. As the storms are not pouring much. While it’s creating whipping winds and unleashing deadly lightning strikes to bedeviled over 6000 firefighters. Amid the temperature forecast to hit 100 degrees, thunderstorms are playing a crucial role.

Heartbreaking reports are popping out from the firefighters. They are highlighting the complexities caused by severe lightning. Handling the fire is turning out to be extremely hectic with the storms making the conditions worst. Edwin Zuniga, a firefighter from the spot reported, “We are facing some incredible problems due to the lightning. Winds are making the conditions even worse. For, the next couple of days, the circumstances will be a bit unstable.”

SeattleTimes revealed high-speed Gusts of around (50 mph/ 80 kph) are pushing the fire flames to get closer to the city side of Janesville. Situated at the east of Greenville, Janesville is a small town with approximately 1500 citizens. While a small gold rush era community has been wiped out by the wildfire around 10 days ago. Therefore, it appears the conditions will compel the authorities to take a tough call, and the upcoming days will be deciding for the nearby areas.